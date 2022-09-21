One-way flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders call-up of 300,000 reservists

The leaders meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly
One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.
Putin's announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave Russia.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the call-up would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers, and that students and those who had only served as conscripts would not be called up.
Nevertheless, Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, which is Russia's most popular website for purchasing flights.
ALSO READ:
Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday, according to Aviasales data.
Some routes with stopovers, including those from Moscow to Tbilisi, were also unavailable, while the cheapest flights from the capital cost more than 300,000 roubles ($5,000) - about five times the average monthly wage.
The leaders meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Antonio Guterres urges wealthy nations to tax fossil fuel companies
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would 'stand up for the truth in this story'
A staggering 345 million people are now on the brink of starvation – a number that has more than doubled since 2019
Guterres warns leaders that the world is in 'great peril', referring to poverty, inequality, climate change, Russia-Ukraine conflict
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the exchange happened "after long negotiations"
UAE residents join the world in mourning Britain's longest-reigning monarch as she is laid to rest today
Electricity was out across the island of 3.3 million people