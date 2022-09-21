Putin announces partial mobilisation for Russians

His address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums

File photo

By AP Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 10:29 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the conflict in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months.

Putin’s address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

The referendums, which have been expected to take since the first months of the war, will start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

More to follow