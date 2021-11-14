One dead as apparent cooking gas blast destroys 2-storey building

Sun 14 Nov 2021

An explosion apparently caused by an accumulation of cooking gas caused a multi-family dwelling to collapse in Mexico City on Saturday, killing one person and injuring 12.

Rescue personnel working with trained dogs found the body in the rubble. The explosion essentially destroyed the two-story, brick-and-concrete structure.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum reported that five of the 12 injured had been hospitalized. Sheinbaum also confirmed the death, but did not reveal the cause of the blast.

However, the city’s civil defence office reported it was apparently caused by a gas leak. Cooking gas cylinders are found in most Mexican homes.

The blast occurred in a low-income neighbourhood known as the Colonia Pensil, on the city’s north side.