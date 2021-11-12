Afghanistan: Bomb blast at mosque wounds at least 15, says Taliban

Explosion in Jalalabad after incendiary device planted during Friday prayers

Representational image

By AP Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 2:56 PM

A Taliban provincial spokesman says a bomb exploded in a mosque during Friday prayers in a town near the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad, wounding 15 people.

Qari Hanif, the government spokesman for Nangarhar Province, said the bomb appeared to have been planted in the mosque in the town of Traili.

ALSO READ:

Daesh has been waging a campaign of violence in Nangarhar Province, where shootings and bombings against Taliban fighters take place frequently.