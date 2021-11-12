Afghanistan: Bomb blast at mosque wounds at least 15, says Taliban

The Emirates expressed its strong denunciation of acts that aim to destabilise security and stability
MENA5 days ago
A Taliban provincial spokesman says a bomb exploded in a mosque during Friday prayers in a town near the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad, wounding 15 people.
Qari Hanif, the government spokesman for Nangarhar Province, said the bomb appeared to have been planted in the mosque in the town of Traili.
ALSO READ:
Daesh has been waging a campaign of violence in Nangarhar Province, where shootings and bombings against Taliban fighters take place frequently.
The Emirates expressed its strong denunciation of acts that aim to destabilise security and stability
MENA5 days ago
No group has yet claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack
MENA5 days ago
Fighters lay down guns, official statements reports
MENA5 days ago
Booby-trapped drone targets minister's residence early on Sunday
MENA5 days ago
A spokeswoman for the council did not elaborate circumstances behind the decision.
MENA5 days ago
Seeking to repair ties with Palestinians, the Biden administration has said it would reopen the consulate
MENA5 days ago
Entry will be granted only to people who are fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by Kuwait
MENA5 days ago
Inciting violence or dehumanising people is against our rules, Twitter said.
MENA6 days ago