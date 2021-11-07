Afghanistan: 55 Daesh terrorists surrender in Nangarhar, says Taliban

The late singer had earned an entry into the Guinness World Records for performing non-stop for 10 hours.
MENA4 days ago
The Taliban on Saturday claimed that a total of 55 terrorists affiliated with the Daesh surrendered in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.
An official statement from the Taliban’s intelligence headquarters in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, said that 55 fighters associated with the Daesh terrorist group had laid down their guns there, The Express Tribune reported citing Anadolu Agency.
Last week, another batch of 65 terrorists had surrendered in the same province that has been witnessing a spike in targeted assassinations and bomb blasts in connection with rifts between the Taliban and Daesh.
Earlier this month, the Taliban claimed to dismantle a Daesh hideout in the capital Kabul that had been blamed for many attacks.
Days later, that the terror group claimed a massive suicide bombing in Kandahar, besides orchestrating targeted killings in Nangarhar and Parwan provinces and another major suicide bombing in a Shia community mosque in the northern Kunduz province, killing more than 100 people, The Express Tribune reported.
MENA4 days ago
MENA4 days ago
MENA5 days ago
MENA5 days ago
MENA6 days ago
MENA6 days ago
MENA1 week ago
MENA1 week ago