Blast near Kabul hospital kills three, wounds 16

The activists have clashed repeatedly with security forces along the route.
Asia3 days ago
An explosion went off Tuesday at the entrance of a military hospital in Kabul, killing three people and wounding at least 16, health officials said.
The blast went off at the entrance to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital, the spokesman of the Taliban-run Interior Ministry, Saeed Khosty, wrote in a tweet. He added that special forces were at the scene.
City residents had reported two explosions in the area, of the hospital in Kabul's 10th district, along with the sound of gunfire.
Later Tuesday, Sayed Abdullah Ahmadi, the director of the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan hospital, said his facility had received three bodies and seven people who were injured in the blast.
Another nine injured were taken to the Afghanistan Emergency Hospital.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. In recent weeks, the Daesh group has carried out a series of bombing and shooting attacks. Daesh is a rival of the Taliban, and has stepped up attacks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a swift military campaign in August.
The activists have clashed repeatedly with security forces along the route.
Asia3 days ago
Mumbai’s massive evening peak hour traffic snarls resulted in his lawyers getting stuck in the traffic.
Asia4 days ago
The blaze killed 46 people and injured many others
Asia4 days ago
It will take effect in September 2022 for large companies, and in June 2023 for others that are listed
Asia4 days ago
Police battalions seen attempting to control fans swarming towards hospital
Asia4 days ago
He was arrested in the aftermath of a February 1 coup.
Asia4 days ago
New administration starts to take over Afghanistan's network of foreign delegations.
Asia4 days ago
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomes Paes to the party fold.
Asia4 days ago