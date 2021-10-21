Video: Three killed in gas explosion at barbecue restaurant in China

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
Three people were killed and more than 30 injured when gas exploded at a BBQ restaurant in China on Thursday, state media and district officials said.
The explosion in northeastern Shenyang city shattered windows of nearby buildings and halted traffic, the reports said.
Nothing was left of the restaurant except exposed structural beams, according to videos circulating on Chinese social media.
>> Covid-19: 3 housecats that tested positive for virus put to sleep in China
>> Shenzhou-13: China launches second crewed mission to build space station
More than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
No other injuries have been reported thus far
Asia4 days ago
Actor asks Indian Prime Minister Modi to issue cards for those with artificial limbs
Asia4 days ago
Visit may be Russian president's last face-to-face meeting with a foreign dignitary as Covid curbs come into effect next week
Asia4 days ago
Two people rescued, 4 still missing
Asia4 days ago
Success of the vaccination campaign credited with driving down coronavirus cases since the devastating months at the start of the year.
Asia5 days ago
Millions of Indian households are facing strains on their budgets
Asia5 days ago
Indian states of Uttarakhand and Kerala worst hit by battering rains
Asia5 days ago