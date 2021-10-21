Video: Three killed in gas explosion at barbecue restaurant in China

Screengrab

Beijing - Blast shatters windows of nearby buildings, halts traffic

By Reuters Published: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 8:40 AM Last updated: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 1:09 PM

Three people were killed and more than 30 injured when gas exploded at a BBQ restaurant in China on Thursday, state media and district officials said.

The explosion in northeastern Shenyang city shattered windows of nearby buildings and halted traffic, the reports said.

Nothing was left of the restaurant except exposed structural beams, according to videos circulating on Chinese social media.

>> Covid-19: 3 housecats that tested positive for virus put to sleep in China

>> Shenzhou-13: China launches second crewed mission to build space station

More than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.