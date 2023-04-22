UAE

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties

By WAM

Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 10:27 PM

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the coast of Indonesia on Saturday.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake, which hit at a depth of 20 kilometres, was centered in the Banda Sea, 346 kilometres southwest of Ambon city, which has a population of around 355,000.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

