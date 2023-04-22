Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Indonesian region

The country lies on the fault lines in the Pacific Basin

By Reuters Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 9:51 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 9:52 PM

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, today, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 42 km (26 miles), EMSC said.

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis because of its location on the 'Ring of Fire', an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

ALSO READ: