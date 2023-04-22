Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Indonesian region

Earlier, Pentagon said it was mustering forces in the region to support an evacuation
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, today, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 42 km (26 miles), EMSC said.
Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis because of its location on the 'Ring of Fire', an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
A new report says three years of Covid-19 interrupted childhood vaccination almost everywhere and made Africa vulnerable to a child survival crisis
The track 'Heart on My Sleeve' has been removed from streaming services
Extreme glacier melt and record ocean heat levels contributed to an average rise in sea levels of 4.62mm a year between 2013 and 2022: WMO
The airline has introduced 100 per cent compostable PET lids and primary-use plastic bags besides completely compostable waste bags
The condition of the victim, who was shot in the abdomen and hand, is reported to be stable
The closure, a result of the company's workforce being reduced by 15 per cent, marks the end of one of the most notable news websites of the Internet era