Magnitude 6.2 earthquake of 6.2 rocks Timor-Leste's Dili

No casualties have been reported yet

By ANI Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 4:02 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the northern part of Dili in the Asian country of Timor-Leste on Saturday at 1.53 pm (local time), according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said the earthquake struck at a depth of 51km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 22-04-2023, 13:53:47 IST, Lat: 5.35 & Long: 125.69, Depth: 51 Km, Location:356km N of Dili, Timor-Leste," it tweeted.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

