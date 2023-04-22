Magnitude 6.2 earthquake of 6.2 rocks Timor-Leste's Dili

The closure, a result of the company's workforce being reduced by 15 per cent, marks the end of one of the most notable news websites of the Internet era
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the northern part of Dili in the Asian country of Timor-Leste on Saturday at 1.53 pm (local time), according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The NCS said the earthquake struck at a depth of 51km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 22-04-2023, 13:53:47 IST, Lat: 5.35 & Long: 125.69, Depth: 51 Km, Location:356km N of Dili, Timor-Leste," it tweeted.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
