Watch: Pilgrims brave heavy rains as they perform Umrah around Kaa'ba in Makkah

Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
For pilgrims who travel to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, rain is a gift — on Friday, those at the Grand Mosque were greeted with a downpour.
A number of videos shared on social media showed gray clouds blanketing the holy site and heavy rain pouring down on Umrah pilgrims.
In this clip tweeted by Saudi Arabia's Makkah region authorities, several people are seen braving the rain in their circumambulation ritual around the holy Kaa'ba. While a few had opened up big umbrellas, most welcomed the rainfall:
For Muslims, a downpour during Umrah or Hajj is considered a blessing and the water that flows through the spout of Kaa'ba is believed to be sacred.
Here's the scenario outside the Grand Mosque of Makkah on Friday, as shared by weather monitoring account Storm Centre:
During the peak of the downpour, a key route in the region, Al Hada Road, had to be closed to traffic, the authorities said. Drivers had been advised to use alternate routes. After a couple of hours, however, the road was reopened again.
ALSO READ:
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021
New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO
The second batch of 121 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft