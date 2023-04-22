UAE holidays: When will Eid Al Adha fall? 6-day weekend expected

Expert reveals the dates based on astronomical calculations

Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 2:16 PM

The first long weekend of the year — the four-day Eid Al Fitr break — is almost over for UAE residents. Feels too short? The next one is coming up in just a couple of months, and it is expected to be a longer holiday.

Based on the UAE's official calendar of public holidays, the next break will be on Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice. On the Islamic calendar, this will be on Zul Hijjah 9 to 12, a four-day holiday. However, since this could fall right before the weekend, residents could get a break of up to six days. Like in the case of other Islamic holidays, this will depend on moon-sighting.

Astronomy expert Ibrahim Al Jarwan had earlier revealed in a video that, based on calculations, the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah is expected to begin on Monday, June 19.

This means that Eid Al Adha will likely fall on Wednesday, June 28. Arafah Day, which is observed one day before Eid, could be on Tuesday, June 27, according to Al Jarwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society

Considering these dates, the UAE holiday could be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30. With the Saturday-Sunday weekend, this would translate into a six-day break.

Moon-sighting committees in the Islamic world would meet again to determine the official dates, and all Muslims shall be invited to look out for the crescent moon.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is marked by offering special prayers. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith.

The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

