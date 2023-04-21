Look: UAE President shares family photo on Eid Al Fitr

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, on a social media post, says it’s a blessing to be able to spend holidays with family

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with his children and grandchildren. — Courtesy: Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 10:41 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 11:08 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shared a family photo on his Instagram account on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Mohamed said it’s a blessing to be able to spend holidays with family.

“‎‏It is a blessing to be able to spend holidays with family and loved ones. On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr I wish the people of the UAE and the world continued peace and happiness,” the UAE President said in the post. His Instagram handle has more than 3.2 million followers.

Last year, Sheikh Mohamed shared a photo with his grandchildren during the Eid Al Fitr break.

“The opportunity to spend holidays and festive occasions with family, and especially with our children and grandchildren who remain an endless source of happiness and joy, is truly one of God’s greatest gifts and a cherished aspect of our culture and heritage,” he had said.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed sent greetings to the Rulers of the emirates, citizens and residents, and leaders of Arab and Islamic countries and all Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

"On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr I congratulate my brothers the Rulers of the Emirates, people of the UAE, and Muslims around the world. We ask God to grant continued peace and wellbeing to the people of the world at this blessed time," he said in his message on Twitter.