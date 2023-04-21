Indian PM Modi greets UAE Rulers on Eid Al Fitr

In messages to the UAE President and the Dubai Ruler, he hails the bilateral ties between the countries

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Narendra Modi. — Wam file

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 8:18 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished UAE Rulers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

In a tweet, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said the prime minister greeted the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying that the festival reminded Indians of the ties of peace, harmony and brotherhood that binds India and the UAE and their people together.

“The vision of Sheikh Mohamed has enabled millions of Indians to live in the UAE for decades with dignity and respect,” Modi said, expressing deep satisfaction at the continued growth in the bilateral relations with the UAE across a wide range of areas in the past year.

In his wish to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Indian leader thanked him for taking good care of the millions of Indians who have made Dubai their second home with honour and respect. Narendra Modi also hailed the mutual trust between the UAE and India, which is reflected in the growing and thriving Indian diaspora.