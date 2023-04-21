Look: The scene where the Shawwal crescent was spotted in Saudi Arabia to announce Eid Al Fitr 2023

The crescent Moon, that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening

Residents around the UAE are rejoicing with the announcement that Eid Al Fitr 2023 will be on Friday, April 21. This date also marks the first day of Islamic calendar month Shawwal.

This means UAE residents will get a 4-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival that is marked after a month of fasting. The first long weekend of the year began on Thursday, and offices and schools will resume on Monday, April 24.

The crescent Moon that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening.

As the final announcements for the Islamic festival roll in across the globe, as countries either spot, or do not spot, the Shawwal crescent, stunning images of the scene where it was spotted in Saudi Arabia have been released.

Take a look at the observatory in Tamir, Riyadh where the crescent moon was spotted:

