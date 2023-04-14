Watch: Rare hail storm blankets parts of Saudi Arabia; thrilled residents step out to play in cold weather

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 11:39 AM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a rare phenomenon and parts of the country are experiencing a hail storm.

Residents have stepped out and have been recording their experience, in absolute awe of the marvellous weather.

In a video posted by Storm Centre, a resident is seen stepping out and picking up the hail in his hands. He then excitedly shows the ice to the camera and pans to another resident who also has his hands full of ice.

Amid flowing muddy water, a resident, identified by Storm Centre as Fahd Muhammad is seen stepping into muddy streams of water into the 'heart of the hailstorm'.

He then bends down to pick up round balls of ice, collecting them in his hands as he comes back towards the camera to show viewers the unusual event.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the UAE's MET department reported heavy rains in Hatta (Dubai) and Khatt (RAK) and sent out orange and yellow alerts, cautioning residents of hazardous weather conditions. They added cloud-seeding hashtag to their rain alerts on social media, indicating that the authorities have used the technique to boost rainfall in the country.

