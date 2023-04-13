Heavy rains in UAE in April? Watch motorists drive through flooded roads; traffic advisory issued

Watch: Popular 'Voice of Dubai' artist teams up with autistic children, helps them create their own 'audio brands'
Some UAE residents are experiencing unstable weather conditions in the country and authorities in various emirates are alerting motorists to follow traffic rules and to drive safely. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported heavy rainfall in several parts of the country, including Dubai, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah.
The MET department reported heavy rains in Hatta (Dubai) and Khatt (RAK) and sent out orange and yellow alerts, cautioning residents of hazardous weather conditions. They added cloud-seeding hashtag to their rain alerts on social media, indicating that the authorities have used the technique to boost rainfall in the country.
Moderate to light rain swept parts of Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Sharjah. Weather monitoring social media account, Storm Centre, has shared several videos of heavy rains in several parts of the country.
Heavy to light rains have hit these areas:
Dust storm engulfed parts of Dubai and other emirates and the MET department alerted drivers to follow traffic rules to avoid any untoward incident. The Ministry of Interior requested motorists to be careful while driving due to the prevailing weather conditions.
Dubai Police also took on their social media accounts to alert people of blowing wins and dust on the external roads. Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather. Motorists have been urged to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Sharjah Police called on drivers to exercise caution due to dust formation, which is blowing dirt and other objects. Motorists are told to maintain a safe distance between vehicles and reduce speed.
As per NCM, this unstable weather will continue until 6 pm on Thursday (April 13) as strong winds are expected to blow, causing dust and sand in some areas, particularly in the west. This could reduce horizontal visibility to less than 2,000 meters.
The authority has issued safety guidelines for those driving in rainy weather.
