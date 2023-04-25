Look: Heavy rains, hailstorms transform Saudi region into winter wonderland during Eid holidays

Weather department forecast heavy to moderate rain and hail until Thursday in several parts of the kingdom

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 1:58 PM

Saudi Arabia's Najran region, located in the south of the country along the border with Yemen, was transformed into a winter wonderland during the Eid Al Fitr holidays as heavy rains and hailstones covered the area in white.

The governorates of Badr Al Janoub, Thar, Khbash, Bir Askar, Akefa, Al-Sufah, and Haddadah, as well as several parts of the provinces and centres of the region, experienced torrential rain due to the weather condition.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a warning to the public to avoid areas where torrents gather due to the anticipated thunderstorms in various regions of the Kingdom until next Thursday. Despite the warning, the people have been enjoying the snowfall and taking pictures with their families and friends.

However, authorities have urged residents to adhere to the safety instructions and take necessary precautions. Motorists are also urged to follow traffic rules or avoid driving during inclement weather conditions.

Saudi Arabia's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast various regions, including Makkah, Riyadh, Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, Al-Qasim, Hail, Tabuk, Madinah, and the Northern Borders, will experience heavy to moderate rain and hail until Thursday. The NCM has advised residents to adhere to safety instructions and precautions during this time.

