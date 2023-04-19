Bahrain announces Eid Al Fitr 2023 holidays

Moon-sighting panel in the country will convene on Thursday evening to receive news and testimonies about the birth of new Shawwal crescent

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 1:46 PM

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular on the Eid Al Fitr holidays. The circular specifies that the Kingdom's ministries and public institutions will close on Eid Al Fitr and the following two days.

If any of the Eid days coincides with an official holiday, an extra day will be given in lieu, the circular added. The exact date of Eid will be announced after the crescent moon of Shawwal is sighted. Depending on the sighting of the moon, people in Bahrain will either get a three-or four-day long Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The Moon-sighting panel in Bahrain will convene on Thursday evening to receive news and testimonies about the birth of the new Shawwal crescent for the year 1444 AH, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) has announced.

The SCIA urged the public who sights the new Shawwal crescent to contact the moon-sighting panel.

