Bahrain announces Eid Al Fitr 2023 holidays

Russian minister of digital affairs says there are no plans to shut down free online encyclopaedia, which was fined by a Moscow court for not removing what it deemed as dangerous content
Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular on the Eid Al Fitr holidays. The circular specifies that the Kingdom's ministries and public institutions will close on Eid Al Fitr and the following two days.
If any of the Eid days coincides with an official holiday, an extra day will be given in lieu, the circular added. The exact date of Eid will be announced after the crescent moon of Shawwal is sighted. Depending on the sighting of the moon, people in Bahrain will either get a three-or four-day long Eid Al Fitr holiday.
The Moon-sighting panel in Bahrain will convene on Thursday evening to receive news and testimonies about the birth of the new Shawwal crescent for the year 1444 AH, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) has announced.
The SCIA urged the public who sights the new Shawwal crescent to contact the moon-sighting panel.
Rise in both passenger and freight revenue enabled state-run company to post 25% higher revenues, while investments into electrification and track and train modernisation increased exponentially
Published in 'EClinicalMedicine', findings suggest smell loss in people suffering side effects of long Covid is clinically reversible by retraining the brain to recover communication between orbitofrontal and pre-frontal cortex
Safety inspection of amusement park's rides, hitherto handled internally by Disney, to be handed over to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Some researchers question whether AI can be truly intelligent without a body to interact with and learn from the physical world
If you’re not using your diaphragm efficiently, you’re not getting the most out of your workout, experts say
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'
With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president Luc Tardif said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March next year