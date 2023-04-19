7 days of fireworks, Eid market: Dubai's Global Village to close on April 30; what to expect as Season 27 ends

Fares to Manila, London, Singapore, and other cities have also been reduced as a part of the summer promotion
The 27th season of Dubai's Global Village will draw to a close on April 30. However, before that happens, visitors are in store for an action-packed two weeks that includes fireworks, new decor and a traditional market.
The multicultural family destination announced its Eid Al Fitr programmes and timings on Wednesday.
Once the holy month of Ramadan ends - either on April 20 or 21 depending on when the Moon is sighted - Global Village will be open from 4pm. The destination had been receiving visitors from 6pm during the holy month.
The park management also announced that the park would light up with daily fireworks for a week from this Friday.
Global Village has also announced an Eid market
"Located by Celebration Walk, the traditional market will be home to authentic Arabic pistachio ice cream, exquisite paintings by local artists, and an array of seasonal drinks," it said.
The management also promised "amazing Eid decorations".
"Guests will be able to witness amazing Eid traditions from around the world as they shop around the 27 pavilions that represent more than 90 cultures. Foodies are up for a treat with more than 250 outlets, serving delicious flavours for all tastes."
