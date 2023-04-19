Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Free parking, tolls announced in Abu Dhabi

April 20 is the 29th day of Ramadan; the sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr
Residents in Abu Dhabi will enjoy free parking during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport confirmed on Wednesday.
Mawaqif surface parking fees will be free from Thursday, April 20, till the end of the holiday. Charges for the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free during the Eid break, according to the ITC.
The Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Thursday. Toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday, during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).
The ITC calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It urged them to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm to 8am.
Customers' Happiness Centres across Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday from Thursday, April 20, until the end of the holiday. Furthermore, customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website, Darbi and Darb websites and apps, and through the TAMM platform.
Customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport at 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.
During the holiday, public bus services in the emirate will operate according to the regular schedule with an increase in the number of regional bus trips according to the demand. Additionally, the ITC has coordinated with operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services in a manner that is proportionate to the anticipated increase in the demand for the services.
Moreover, Abu Dhabi Express and the Abu Dhabi Link bus services will operate from 6am to 11pm during the holiday.
ALSO READ:
April 20 is the 29th day of Ramadan; the sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr
Hotelier expects occupancy to reach 95 per cent for resorts and more than 80 per cent for urban/city hotels
She was accompanied by Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the peak of the 10th highest mountain in the world
Minimum fine of 100,000 pesos — or around Dh6,500 — will apply in case of certain violations; here's how to sign up
The app's tie-up with Uber will also grow its ride-hailing business; under the binding agreement, Uber retains full ownership of Careem Rides
It is vital for parents to keep up-to-date with their child's vaccinations and make regular visits to the doctor, medical experts advise, particularly if the child is under age two
Rafiq, who had been working in the UAE for 26 years, is survived by his wife and three children – two girls, aged 13 and 10, and a boy aged 6
Stakeholders from across the globe to delve into challenges and opportunities facing the tea industry at eighth edition of event from April 25-27 as a new generation of consumers with diverse tastes take to the beverage