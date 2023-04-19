Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Free parking, tolls announced in Abu Dhabi

Transport authority lays out guidelines for the long weekend

File photo

By Wam Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 1:39 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 1:57 PM

Residents in Abu Dhabi will enjoy free parking during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport confirmed on Wednesday.

Mawaqif surface parking fees will be free from Thursday, April 20, till the end of the holiday. Charges for the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free during the Eid break, according to the ITC.

The Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Thursday. Toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday, during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).

The ITC calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It urged them to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm to 8am.

Customers' Happiness Centres across Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday from Thursday, April 20, until the end of the holiday. Furthermore, customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website, Darbi and Darb websites and apps, and through the TAMM platform.

Customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport at 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

During the holiday, public bus services in the emirate will operate according to the regular schedule with an increase in the number of regional bus trips according to the demand. Additionally, the ITC has coordinated with operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services in a manner that is proportionate to the anticipated increase in the demand for the services.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi Express and the Abu Dhabi Link bus services will operate from 6am to 11pm during the holiday.

ALSO READ: