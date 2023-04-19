UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2023 holidays announced in fourth emirate

Residents could get a four-or five-day long holiday depending on the sighting of Shawwal crescent on April 20

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 8:35 AM

As the holy month of Ramadan nears its end, UAE residents now look forward to the year’s first long weekend to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. The Diwan Al Amiri in Umm Al Quwain issued a circular regarding the blessed Eid Al Fitr holidays for the local departments in the emirate for the current year 1444 AH.

The circular stipulated that the holiday would begin from the 29th of Ramadan until the 3rd of Shawwal, and depending on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent, Eid will be declared in the country.

Employees will resume work on the 4th of Shawwal, and in accordance with that from the Gregorian date, all employees in the local departments will revert back to the specified official working hours, which are reduced during Ramadan.

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee will meet on Thursday, April 20, to determine whether Eid is on Friday, April 21, or Saturday, April 22. If Eid is on Friday, residents will get a four-day break from Thursday to Sunday. If on Saturday, the break will last five days —Thursday to Monday.

The UAE has called upon all Muslims in the country to sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening (April 20), which corresponds with Ramadan 29 (1444 AH) in the Islamic calendar and report it to the concerned authorities.

