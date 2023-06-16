Now showing in UAE: Is 'Adipurush' a stellar exhibition or epic disappointment? Jury is out

Trade analysts and critics have shared their reviews of the new-age representation of 'Ramayana'

Actors Prabhas (R) and Kriti Sanon at the trailer launch of 'Adipurush' last May. — AFP

Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 5:09 PM

Indian filmmaker Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is based on the epic Ramayana, hit the screens on Friday — including theatres in the UAE. Southern superstar Prabhas and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon play lead roles in the much-talked-about movie. It also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush had its first show scheduled at 4am in some southern Indian states, including Telangana. As a result, by Friday noon, Twitter was flooded with early reviews.

Trade analysts and critics have shared their reviews of the new-age representation of Ramayana. While some praised it, others called it a big disappointment.

Movie critic Rohit Jaiswal gave Adipurush 3.5 stars out of 5 and tweeted: “Adipurush Review - New age execution, new way of presentation, great visuals, excellent graphics… Terrific action, last 30 mins outstanding….”

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel: “Adipurush is a stellar exhibition of Ramayana in its fully glory and sanctity.” He wrote: “Director Om Raut created a spectacle with top notch visual [some VFX portions look tacky] fronted by elevation scenes which’ll garner electrifying response from the audiences.”

But trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it an “epic disappointment”. He gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5. He said, “#OneWordReview...#Adipurush: DISAPPOINTING. #Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director #OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a huge mess.”

Echoing a similar sentiment and pointing at the VFX, a fan said, ”Was this movie Adipurush shot inside a dark room with a Chinese mobile camera? ₹600 [Crore] they say has been spent, was it for laundering!! Btw, which version of #Ramayan states that Maa Sita was brought to the battlefield?”

But then there were those who loved the movie.

A user, who loved the film and Prabhas’ performance, tweeted: “Done watching 2nd time. Time ledu 3rd show in 20 min, and 20 min drive. Except fee VFX scenes…Blockbuster Adipurush. Prabhas as Ram is the best thing.”

Some also gave a shout-out to Adipurush’s graphics and background music.

The makers of Adipurush were initially trolled for its lacklustre VFX. After receiving a poor response from the audience after the teaser release, the makers were forced to push the release date and improve on the visual effects.

