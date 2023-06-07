‘Someday, will get married in Tirupati only’: 'Adipurush' star Prabhas opens up on wedding plans

The movie, set to release on June 16, will see the Bahubali actor alongside Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles

By CT Desk Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 12:52 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM

The makers of Adipurush released the trailer at a grand event in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, June 6. The Om Raut film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Prabhas, at the event, interacted with fans and expressed his gratitude. The actor also answered the question related to his marriage. The Baahubali sensation said that he will get married one day in Tirupati. “Marriage? Someday, I will get married in Tirupati only,” he was quoted as saying. For those who don’t know, rumours related to Prabhas dating his co-star Kriti Sanon have been going on for quite some time now.

The actor added that Adipurush “is not just a film. It's my luck.”

Prabhas also thanked his fans for all the love and admiration. "Om Raut and the team were shocked to see the response you [fans] gave. So, they wanted to release the film and the first trailer with fans. He decided that he will launch it in Hyderabad and in Telugu. You are our strength darlings. I love you."

Prabhas has also promised that he will do at least two films a year. Pointing at his shy nature, the 43-year-old said, “You say that I don't speak much. But, I am doing more films, right? I will speak less and do two films a year, that's better for me. It's easy for me. I could even do 3. So, I'll speak less on stage and do more films.”

Adipurush, which is inspired by the epic Ramayana, will hit the theatres on June 16. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are also part of the project. In the film, Prabhas will be seen as Raghav, Kriti Sanon to play Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the kitty. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Prabhas is also part of Salaar. He will share the screen space with Shruti Haasan in the film.

