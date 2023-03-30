Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' gets new poster; June release date confirmed

Director Om Raut's new rendition of the epic Ramayana was initially trolled for its lackluster VFX

By ANI Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 10:09 AM

Makers of Adipurush unveiled a new poster featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny singh and Devdatta Nage. It also confirms that the highly-awaited film will now release on June 16.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a new rendition of the epic Ramayana. The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the lead actors shared the poster on their respective social media handles.

The film's story focuses on Raghava, who travels to Lanka with his sena (army) which includes Laxman and Hanuman to rescue his wife Janaki from the clutches of Lankesh, played by Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, who has kidnapped her.

The initial teaser of Adipurush was released on October 2. The film is being made with a huge budget and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the VFX and went on to bash the teaser on internet, pushing makers to reconsider the film and further delaying the release.

Adipurush the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will star next in Salaar with Shruti Haasan, and in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and has also teamed up with Maruthi, and RRR producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller.

