Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' gets new poster; June release date confirmed

Video: Pakistani artists create stunning portraits of Sheikh Hamdan, Shah Rukh Khan in sand
The group has gained global recognition with its intricate drawings of famous people, including Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Messi
Makers of Adipurush unveiled a new poster featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny singh and Devdatta Nage. It also confirms that the highly-awaited film will now release on June 16.
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a new rendition of the epic Ramayana. The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the lead actors shared the poster on their respective social media handles.
The film's story focuses on Raghava, who travels to Lanka with his sena (army) which includes Laxman and Hanuman to rescue his wife Janaki from the clutches of Lankesh, played by Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, who has kidnapped her.
The initial teaser of Adipurush was released on October 2. The film is being made with a huge budget and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the VFX and went on to bash the teaser on internet, pushing makers to reconsider the film and further delaying the release.
Adipurush the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will star next in Salaar with Shruti Haasan, and in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and has also teamed up with Maruthi, and RRR producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller.
ALSO READ:
The group has gained global recognition with its intricate drawings of famous people, including Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Messi
The Bollywood actor has been photographed around Mumbai with AAP leader, who reportedly studied at the London School of Economics with Chopra
The sales of Beyonce's Ivy Park have reportedly been underperforming expectations for years
The clip has garnered more than 8 million views and 2 million likes, with several Bollywood stars commenting on it
Bailey rose to fame with her younger sister Halle after the two started sharing song covers on YouTube
The tour will make 14 stops throughout the US and Canada
The superstar was in the city to shoot a mini song sequence for his upcoming action thriller, out in UAE cinemas on March 30
Break your fast with family at one of these venues around the country