Legendary Bollywood actress jailed, fined for not paying employees

Veteran actress Jaya Prada was given a six-month prison sentence and fine on Friday by a Chennai Court, reported local media outlets.
The actress was found guilty for an old court case of not paying ESI (Employees' State Insurance) money to her employees at the theatre she owned in Chennai.
According to local media outlets, a fine of Rs5,000 was imposed on her as well as her associates, Ram Kumar and Raja Babu.
The actor turned politician used to own a theatre company in Chennai. Post it's shutting down, the workers claimed she had not paid them their ESI money, which had been deducted from their wages, according to local media outlets.
She had allegedly previously admitted to the charges, and asked for a dismissal in the case as long as she paid her dues. This was reportedly overturned by the court and the ruling was made against her.
The actress is well-known for her long career in Telugu as well as Bollywood films, spanning over 30 years.
