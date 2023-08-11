Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji opens up on miscarriage before shooting for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

She says that she had not spoken of this sooner as she didn't want it to become a story used to promote the film

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM

Bollywood celebrity Rani Mukerji recently opened up on her miscarriage while talking to media at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Mukerji said that right before she was approached with the script of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in 2020 she lost her child – five months into her pregnancy.

She added that she had not revealed this sooner as she didn't want it to become just another story used to promote the film.

The actor said in an emotional interview that the producers of the film reached out to her just around 10 days after her miscarriage. She said that she related to the script even further, while clarifying that she did not need to have the tragedy occur for the script to move her.

She added that it was probably the right time for her personally, when the script landed.

Mukerji ended by saying that she could not believe that a family would have to go through something like that in a country like Norway.

ALSO READ: