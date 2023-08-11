Tiger Shroff hops on the Barbiecore trend with his pink suit

The actor has often garnered praise for his fashion sense

By CT Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 6:09 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 6:13 PM

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, the son of Jackie Shroff, has firmly established himself in the film industry as an authentic action hero. Renowned for his dynamic stunts and thrilling action sequences, the actor has also been recognised for his exceptional dance skills.

However, beyond his talents, Tiger has garnered praise for his fashion sense, often impressing audiences with his dressing choices. Demonstrating his fashion-forward persona, the War actor recently embraced the Barbiecore trend, sharing a new Instagram post. In the snapshots, he confidently dons a pink suit, exuding elegance while striking graceful poses. Tiger's well-styled hair also adds to his overall suave look.

Accompanying the photos, he writes, "Is it too late to join the Barbie party?" in the caption:

