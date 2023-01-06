Was on the verge of depression after 'War': Hrithik Roshan

As per reports, Aaron met James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli
Superstar Hrithik Roshan has revealed that he was close to falling into "depression" after working hard on his physique for his 2019 action-thriller War.
The 48-year-old actor, known for his fit physique, said during the making of the Siddharth Aanand-directed film he thought he went into "adrenaline fatigue".
"I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn't prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge.
"I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn't ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue," Roshan said in a podcast interview with fitness trainer Kris Gethin.
The actor also shared that he couldn't train for three-four months after completing the movie.
“I wasn't feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. So I was completely lost and that’s when I knew that I need to make a change in my life,” he added.
During the interaction, Gethin recalled training Hrithik in 2013, and said that the actor "didn’t take a day off in seven months".
War, also featuring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, released in October 2019. PTI
