Jr NTR joins Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2'

The upcoming action film, part of the YRF spy universe, is set to be directed by Ayan Mukerji

By CT Desk Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 9:59 AM

RRR star Jr NTR has joined the upcoming action clad War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan with Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on director's chair. As per trade sources, the film will be a "battle of wits and fierce showdown" between Hrithik and Jr NTR.

“NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true blue pan-India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry," a trade source said. “The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”

Jr NTR is currently enjoying the success of RRR, the S.S. Rajamouli directorial that made waves across the world. The film, which also stars Ram Charan, won several awards at the national and international stage, including an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

War 2 is slated to be the direct sequel to 2019's War, directed by Siddharth Anand, and also starred Tiger Shroff. The sequel will see Ayan at the wheel of the upcoming action film, part of the YRF spy universe after his massive success with Brahmastra.

The spy universe by YRF kicked off with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, another global hit which released earlier in January. Salman Khan's Tiger from the Tiger franchise also marked an appearance in the film, and now Pathaan will feature in the upcoming Tiger 3. That said, the ambitious spy universe will feature films like Tiger 3, War 2, and also a Tiger versus Pathaan film.

