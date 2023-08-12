'Slap Akshay Kumar, get Rs1 million': Religious outfit demands ban on latest Bollywood flick 'OMG 2'

Here's when the prestigious event — television's equivalent of the Oscars — is expected to be held
A religious group in India has opposed the release of Akshay Kumar's newest film, 'OMG 2'.
The film is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God', which released in 2012. The group has said that the film has hurt their 'religious sentiments' as Kumar plays the role of a messenger of a Hindu God.
Media reports in India have quoted the fringe outfit promising anyone Rs1 million if they can slap or spit on Akshay Kumar for the role he has played in the film.
Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.
The film was under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser.
Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But recently, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film.
