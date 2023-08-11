Bollywood: Fan proposes to Kartik Aaryan at film festival; here's how he responded

The star blushed and was speechless when the young lady asked him to marry her

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 2:57 PM

A fan of Kartik Aaryan proposed to him at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne, eliciting cheers and applause from the crowd.

The young lady, in the video shared by the star himself, pops the question by saying, "I know I will never get the chance to ask you this question again; will you marry me?"

The actor looks speechless as he smiles for a second and continues to say that someone earlier asked him about his love story, which makes him feel like he is there to choose a bride.

In the caption, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor said that he will ask his mother and let her know, accompanied with a laughing emoji.

Take a look at the heartwarming video here:

The actor then said, "How do I respond to you and say this in front of cameras." The girl then responded by asking for a hug instead.

The video won hearts online, garnering over 2.2 million views and thousands of comments from supporters.

