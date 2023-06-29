Now showing in UAE: Verdict out for Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha

Film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, features the lead actors together after the resounding success of their last outing together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 6:14 PM

Bollywood's latest offing, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha, has been pitched as a complete family entertainer. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, features the lead actors together after the resounding success of their last movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has received a wide range of responses from critics and cinema lovers. While most are impressed with the lead pair's chemistry, some feel that the movie has some elements that could have been done better.

Satyaprem Ki Katha found a fan in critic Joginder Tuteja, who shared on Twitter, "It has a HIT written all over it. The promo doesn't reveal anything at all, especially the big twist to the tale, which is the highlight."

For Kartik Aaryan's character, he wrote, the actor is "so endearing that your heart goes out to him. He delivers his career-best performance here." Joginder Tuteja has declared that Kiara Advani's Katha "is adorable as always and gets such a meaty role". He continued, "The supporting cast is just apt. Music aids the film so very well, especially Aaj Ke Baad, which is just beautiful. Sameer Vidwans delivers a film with desi essence that caters to family audiences. Karan Shrikant Sharma has written an absolutely original story that touches your heart. Bollywood gets yet another winner, and at the box office, this one will keep growing and do well for weeks to come. Sajid Nadiadwala Shareen Mantri and Kishor Arora have a winner in hand."

Entertainment journalist Rohit Jaiswal felt that the movie could be a tad shorter. "#SPKK [Satyaprem Ki Katha] is a beautiful and entertaining, simple yet dramatic love story, comes with extraordinary music and emotional story…The story, execution and performance are simply outstanding. Kartik Aaryan as Sattu will be a dream for every girl, and Kiara Advani as Katha is adorable. Kudus to Sameer Vidwans for portraying such a different and difficult story with such ease. Little 15 min trimming was needed."

Deepanjana Pal of Film Companion said in her review that "some parts of this love story are worth applauding, but ultimately, the film trips over its simplistic writing." She also pointed out, "In Satyaprem Ki Katha, Supriya Pathak Kapur plays Diwali. Diwali's sister's name is Christmas. Yes, this is what passes for humour in the film."

Entertainment analyst Rajat R Lunkad said, "Satyaprem Ki Katha is a musical romantic drama with a heartwarming story. Kartik Aryan is a bonafide superstar; he is outstanding in #SPKK and has shown his versatility once again. He is now in a league of his own."

Giving a shout-out to Kiara Advani, Rajat R Lunkad added, "She is beauty and grace personified; she shines in both romantic scenes as well as emotional scenes. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are excellent together and their chemistry is undeniable, especially in emotional scenes; both of them show a lot of maturity and depth." For Sameer Vidwans, he added, "Director Sameer Vidwans does an excellent job in bringing out all the elements needed for this new-age romantic movie which is rooted with traditional values and shows why the bond of marriage is unbreakable. The music is soulful and songs provide life to the story."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a 3.5-star rating and said, "One-word review, Satyaprem Ki Katha: Wonderful. Well-packaged entertainer with an excellent twist + captivating second half. Kartik Aaryan fantastic, Kiara Advani top notch… Sameer Vidwans' direction deserves brownie points. Must-watch! Satyaprem Ki Katha is a progressive film, and the message/culmination is what you carry home. Minor hiccup: Excessive songs in the first hour; in fact, the film would've been more impactful if it was shorter by 15 odd minutes," seconding Rohit Jaiswal's observation.

Film critic Anmol Jamwal said, "Sameer Vidwans really extracted some beautiful moments from both the actors in Satyaprem Ki Katha. While I wondered how Imtiaz could not extract the same from Kartik in Love Aaj Kal, I wish Kiara never gets wasted eye candy in commercial films: her potential is too high!"

In a second tweet, Jamwal added, "Satyaprem Ki Katha loses grip of its screenplay in the concluding moments. Almost summarising with haste. The secret was well kept. Kartik Aaryan as the naive Sattu and Kiara Advani as the lone warrior Katha. Wished the film was slightly tighter but good nonetheless."

Kiara and Kartik are receiving much love from fans for their performance. "This is her movie'. Kiara as Katha winning hearts," on tweet said.

"Have to say this, Kiara Advani is the real star of the film! There was a reason why much wasn't revealed about her character. She was phenomenal as Katha. Her best performance to date," another fan gushed.

Here are some other fan reactions:

The film has a stellar star cast for the supporting role, including Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania.

