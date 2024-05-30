E-Paper

Ranveer Singh not starring in Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas'

The filmmaker also assured fans that they would hope for an exciting collaboration in the future

By ANI

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 8:35 PM

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Rakshas' with filmmaker Prasanth Varma will not be happening, they said in a statement.

Ranveer said, "Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future."


Like Ranveer, Prasanth also assured fans that they would hope for an exciting collaboration in the future. "Ranveer's energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future," Prasanth said.

In the coming months, Ranveer will be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'. In August 2023, Farhan had in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.


In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look with leather boots and matching sunglasses. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

The 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

