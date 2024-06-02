E-Paper

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence share 'little things' about each other that annoy them

The two Hollywood actors star in the upcoming 'Bad Boys' film, releasing in UAE cinemas on June 6

By ANI

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 12:29 PM

Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 12:41 PM

Actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been close friends and on-screen partners for decades, yet they still get on each other's nerves at times. During the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the two experienced actors discussed the minor peculiarities about each other that irritate them, reported People.

"He likes to rehearse all the time," Lawrence, said of Smith.


Smith replied, "That's funny. I definitely like to..."

"It's not a hate, but there's a fun quirk that makes me laugh about Martin all the time. He never takes two sips out of a water bottle," he said. "He drinks the whole water bottle in one go, every time. It's like, 'Yo, man!'"


Lawrence jokingly responded, "That's because I can't babysit water."

The two actors, who play Miami-based detective pair Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the blockbuster action film franchise, which debuted in 1995, also discussed how it feels to finally have the fourth feature completed and set to hit theatres on June 6.

Filming for the project first kicked off in Atlanta in April 2023 but was halted just months later in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Production later resumed once the strike ended, and then finally wrapped up in March 2024.

According to the trailer for the next Bad Boys film, Mike and Marcus are on the run after their deceased commanding officer, Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) is accused of wrongdoing.

The movie -- which brings back co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall, who helmed the third instalment, Bad Boys for Life, in 2020 -- also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Alexander Ludwig, Tasha Smith, Ioan Gruffudd, Tiffany Haddish, Paola Nunez, Jacob Scipio and Melanie Liburd.

