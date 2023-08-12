Watch: Suhana Khan shells out two Rs500 notes for needy woman on street; video goes viral

In a video circulating online, the actor is seen walking towards her car when the woman approaches her

Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan is known for his grace and charm across the globe. His daughter, Suhana Khan, seems to have learned the same kindness.

In a video that has been going viral, the young lady is seen walking on the street, towards her car. The woman then approaches her.

Without hesitation, Khan opens up her bag to fish out her wallet and hands the lady two notes of Rs500. As she walks away, the woman is seen rejoicing and celebrating after she is handed the second note.

Watch the video below:

This heartwarming gesture of the young star has won hearts across the internet.

Several people have left comments appreciating her kind gesture. The video has garnered 1.6 million views and received over 102,000 likes.

