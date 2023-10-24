Flying to Philippines? All airports on heightened alert until November 4

More people and more baggage will be screened — even shoes may have to be scrutinised, authorities say

If you have an upcoming flight to the Philippines, brace for massive crowds at airports and tighter screenings. The country's civil aviation authority (CAAP) on Tuesday said all commercial airports would remain on "heightened alert" because of the upcoming local council elections and the All Souls' Day holidays.

More people and more baggage will be screened, according to CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio, who spoke at a public briefing.

"If their shoes looked suspicious, for example, this will also be scrutinised," Apolonio said, as quoted in the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The Philippines' 42 airports were put on high alert early this month due to bomb threats. It remained on alert level 1 because of these incidents.

From October 28 to November 4, the authority will be implementing its comprehensive security plan to manage the influx of travellers and ensure safety. The barangay elections will be held on October 30 while the holidays begin on November 1.

"All our airports are ready. We have deployed additional staff members, particularly at check-in counters," Apolonio told local media.

Travellers are urged to be at the airport two to three hours before their flight. They should also check with their airlines for flight delays or cancellations.

