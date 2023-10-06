Philippines: 42 airports on heightened alert after bomb threats

The threats were sent by email and targeted towards commercial airports

By Reuters Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM

The Philippines placed 42 airports on heightened alert following bomb threats, its civil aviation authority said on Friday.

It said "immediate enhanced security measures" were being implemented across all Philippine commercial airports while the threat was being validated. The threats were sent by email and for flights to Cebu, Bicol, Davao and Palawan, it said.

ALSO READ: