Visa rules eased for UAE tourists to travel to Armenia

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 4:44 PM

Armenia has made travel more accessible for tourists from the UAE with streamlined visa regulations. The mountainous country has simplified visa requirements for Emiratis, with UAE passport holders now enjoying visa-free travel for up to 180 days within a year.

Visa regulations are also simplified for those with UAE residency visas.

Sisian Boghossian MBA, head of Tourism Committee of Armenia, Ministry of Economy, told Khaleej Times: “Citizens from more than 50 countries, including Egypt, India, Iraq, Morocco, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia, may obtain a visa at the Armenian border (on-arrival or by e-visa) if they hold a valid resident card issued by GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) member states, which includes the UAE.”

The new visa rules aim to encourage cultural exchange, tourism, and deeper connections between the two nations, Armenia’s tourism body said. “As Armenia opens its doors to UAE tourists, there has never been a better time to explore this gem of the Caucasus.”

Why the destination is popular

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the country has seen a “significant upswing” of travellers from the UAE. “The short direct flight (three hours) and affordability make it an attractive choice for those looking for a memorable but convenient getaway. The variety of activities, from ziplining and water rafting to paragliding and winter sports, provides a well-rounded experience for visitors,” said Boghossian.

“Overall, Armenia's visa facilitation, proximity, affordability, rich culture, delicious cuisine, and beautiful landscapes make it a popular choice among UAE travellers seeking a unique and unexplored destination.”

Many travellers from the UAE explore regions beyond capital Armenia, she added. “Armenia's appeal to UAE tourists is further enhanced by its picturesque winter landscapes and a range of snow-related activities, ensuring year-round tourism. Moreover, the affordability and variety of Armenia's tourism offerings align well with the desire of UAE visitors to experience new and exciting activities.”

The country is home to hidden gems like a grape spa in Ararat Valley that offers grape-based treatments. Scenic getaways include Lake Sevan and the stunning peaks of the Armenian highlands. Armenia also boasts a rich cultural heritage, with ancient monasteries, churches, and historical sites.

