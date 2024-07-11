What to do when at Strasbourg

Half-timbered houses

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 3:02 PM

Think of a visit to France and it is not surprising that it conjures up images of stunning landscapes, spectacular architecture, immersive art and culture experiences and, of course, a captivating food and beverage scene. Besides Paris being unarguably the most popular destination in the country, Bordeaux, Nice and Lyon are also some of the most highly sought after and visited places in the French Republic.

However, if you are willing to explore a little beyond the touristy circuit, Strasbourg in northeastern France does not disappoint. The city is the capital of the Grand Est region, earlier known as the Alsace region and also one of the de facto capitals of the European Union; the other three being Brussels, Luxembourg and Frankfurt.

Buildings in Neustadt

Delightful Blend of Two Worlds

Nestled on the eastern border of France with Germany, which is formed by the river Rhine, Strasbourg is located just about 2.5 miles west of the Rhine. Thus, it is no surprise that the city seamlessly blends influences of both countries — something that is evident in its art, architecture, food and even dialect. Furthermore, the city is a delightful mix of the old and the new.

Strasbourg, which traces its history to as early as the 5th century, is home to several historic monuments and a quintessentially French old town which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Replete with cobblestone paths, beautiful canals, bridges and half-timbered medieval houses, this quarter exudes plenty of old-world vibes.

At the same time, the city today is a key business and commercial centre with strategic importance. Apart from the fact that its port is the second largest in France, it is home to a number of important European institutions and organisations like the European Parliament, the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights. The city’s Neustadt (German for New Town), which was developed in the early 20th century, is a model example of German urban planning and blends several architectural styles including the Baroque, Renaissance and Gothic Revival.

Gutenberg Square

Iconic Attractions

Arguably the soul of the city is the 15th century Cathedral of Our Lady of Strasbourg, or the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Strasbourg as it is called in French. It is located in the centre of the Grand Ile or Old Town. Often touted as a classic example of Rayonnant Gothic architecture, the construction of this cathedral started in 1015 and was completed in 1439 AD.

An architectural marvel, this is a landmark that is hard to miss. Incidentally, it stood as the tallest building for over 200 years (until the 19th century) and is even now the sixth-tallest church in the world. With a single tower, which is 455-foot tall, the entire façade of the cathedral crafted in pink Vosges sandstone is replete with decorated columns, spires, arches and ornate sculptures. The inside of the cathedral has some truly breathtaking stained-glass windows including the renowned rose window in the narthex. The windows depict scenes of the Last Judgement and 12 episodes from The Book of Genesis.

Another very important feature of the cathedral is the astronomical clock that was originally installed in the 14th century. The current clock dates back to 1842 and is a masterpiece that combines the work of ingenious artists, mathematicians and technicians.

Astronomical clock

The Palais Rohan located in close proximity to the castle is yet another popular site to visit. Often dubbed miniature Versailles, the Rohan palace was once the lavish home of the city’s princely bishops. Today, it houses three museums: the Museum of Decorative Arts, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Archaeological Museum.

While in Old Town take a stroll along Gutenberg Square, named after the famous printer Johannes Gutenberg (1400-1468). It is a haven for book lovers as every week book sellers set up their stalls here. Kléber Square, which was the erstwhile home of Franciscan monks, is yet another important venue for cultural events and celebrations in Old Town.

While Old Town is full of antiquated buildings including wooden and half-timbered houses, do not miss the Kammerzell House near the cathedral for it is one of the most well-preserved and attractive medieval structures in the city. Quarter Petite France Compelling Sights Stroll along the landscaped banks of the river Ill that flows through the city to admire the charming area of Petite France. This district was originally home to small industries including tanneries. With crooked medieval houses that sit cheek by jowl, the quarter with its canals, locks and narrow cobbled roads gives you snapshots straight out of a story book. The Barrage Vauban, or Vauban Dam, is an important landmark and so are the three brick-built towers of the Ponts Couverts, or covered bridges. These highly photographed bridges comprised the city’s western defences from the 13th to 17th centuries. With plenty of quaint cafés, fine dining restaurants and win stubs (traditional Alsatian taverns), Strasbourg is also a foodie’s delight. Try out some local specialities that combine both French and German elements here. These include the spaetzle (egg dumplings cooked with butter and cheese), tarte flambé (Alsatian pizza that resembles a tart and has a fine pastry base), and bredele (traditional biscuits associated with festivals). Beyond Strasbourg, you can head out to the beautiful commune of Marlenheim and its surrounding villages which are full of vineyards and colourful houses to soak in the essence of the Alsace region. Colmar with its fairy tale vibe makes for yet another interesting day trip. Do not miss the picture perfect La Petite Venise aka Little Venice quarter when here. Take a cruise along the canal for an Instagram-worthy tourist experience. wknd@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: Philippines to increase airport fees from 2025, govt official confirms

