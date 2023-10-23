UAE minister says unified GCC visa will be launched in 2024-25

With the Schengen-style visa, tourists can explore the 6-member Gulf bloc – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM

A unified tourist visa for Gulf Cooperation Council countries has been approved and could be rolled out as early as next year, a UAE minister has said. The process to implement the visa will be discussed next month, state news agency Wam reported, quoting Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

As Khaleej Times reported, the game-changing Schengen-style visa was approved during a meeting of GCC ministers in Muscat. With a single visa, tourists can explore the six-member Gulf bloc – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

Al Marri told Wam that the visa is expected to be rolled out in 2024 or 25, depending on when the rules to implement it are finalised.

