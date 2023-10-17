Dubai: Now, passport, Emirates ID not required to clear immigration at DXB Terminal 3

Here's how the GDRFA's 'enhanced smart gates' work

Photo by Angel Tesorero

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 7:35 PM

Clearing Dubai immigration can now be done in a blink of an eye. Residents arriving at and departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 3 can go through passport control in a few seconds using the enhanced smart gates, featuring facial recognition.

“There are now five updated smart gates available at DXB Terminal 3 that allow passengers to seamlessly go through the immigration procedures by using their optic and facial print,” an official from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA)-Dubai told Khaleej Times on Tuesday during Gitex Global.

The majority of contactless smart gates at Dubai airport terminals, however, still require the scanning of passports of arriving and departing passengers.

How to use the new smart gates?

First, the resident should register using their passport or Emirates ID at DXB Terminal 3 to use the enhanced smart gates. And since GDRFA has a pavilion at Gitex Global that will run until Friday (October 20), visitors can go and register at the GDRFA stand to avail of the innovative service for their next flight.

The process is quick and easy. Passengers just need to pass through the smart gate by simply looking at the green light (camera).

There is no need to scan any identification document. Just remove anything covering your face, including glasses, face mask, or hats, so the camera can clearly scan your facial and optic print.

However, keep your passport or boarding pass ready, in case they will be needed.

Future plans

The GDRFA said facial recognition is currently available at five smart gates at DXB Terminal 3 but will soon be implemented across Terminals 1 and 2.

