KT Explainer: How to use Dubai’s AI-powered digital concierge?

A ChatGPT-style service answers questions about residency, healthcare services, jobs, bills and payments, education, transportation and more

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai has recently launched an AI-powered digital platform as a one-stop reliable source of information for residents and tourist to know everything about living, working, investing, studying, exploring, and how get social services in the city.

Now live on the dubai.ae website and the DubaiNow app, the Dubai AI initiative works like a digital concierge with a ChatGPT-style service that answers questions about residency, healthcare services, jobs, family services, bills and payments, education, transportation, properties, housing, culture, legal affairs, safety and security, environment, religious affairs, and more.

Here’s how users can easily access the AI-powered digital service:

How does it work?

First, log in to https://dubai.ae/ or use the DubaiNow app. On the lower right bottom of the screen – if you’re using a desktop or laptop – can be found the AI icon. Click it and it will serve as your “digital city concierge that is designed to answer your questions about Dubai information and services.”

As a digital concierge, the platform is designed using generative AI to answer queries in real-time, with a personalised touch, meaning answers are tailored in an interactive dialogue context.

Matar Al Hemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, noted: “The Dubai.AI platform is a first-of-its-kind initiative that embodies Dubai’s proactiveness and tireless efforts to provide seamless experiences for customers that can be completed from anywhere and at any time.”

What information can you get from Dubai.AI?

The platform brings together the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Dubai Statistics Centre, Dubai Data Establishment, Smart Dubai Government Establishment, and other government entities in the emirate. Meaning, it will answer all your questions regarding residency, jobs and employment, healthcare and family services, education, transportation, housing, sports, culture, entertainment, legal and religious affairs, among others.

You can also know how about bill payment and how to settle your water, electricity and chiller bills. You can also track flight Information, inquire how to pay traffic or toll fee fines and top up your Salik account.

If you’re looking for a job in Dubai, the platform is linked to several online job portals where candidates can search for employment opportunities, such as Bayt.com, GulfTalent, Indeed, NaukriGulf, and LinkedIn. There is also a link to visit the government’s official job search portal, Dubai Careers.

If you’re residing in another country and is planning to live and work in Dubai, you can also learn the certain prerequisites that must be met before coming here. The portal provides all relevant information for expatriate job seekers, including getting a residence visa, Emirates ID, professional certifications, and more.

The portal also serves as a go-to-guide how to start your business in easy steps. It provides details about legal requirements, financial services, and investor incentives to help users make informed decisions.

Is it easy to use?

Yes! The platform is designed in accordance with international accessibility standards to ensure efficient user journey. Each service listed includes a detailed service channel on its respective page for comprehensive information with the service channel link for direct access.

Who can use the digital platform?

Anyone and everyone. According to Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Dubai.AI is open to users of all categories, including citizens, residents, visitors, and business owners, allowing them to enquire about all matters related to health; education including schools, institutes, and universities; tourist destinations, restaurants, and transportation; in addition to sports, weather, the environment, tourism, aviation, business, real estate, and many more details about the city that users may need.

Disclaimer: Not a substitute for professional or legal advice

On the website, there is a disclaimer that DubaiAI is still a beta version and may not be completely exhaustive. It will be, however, continuously populated with data from official sources that cover all sectors of the city.

Dubai.AI is also not a substitute for professional or legal advice and users should use the provided information responsibly and verify critical details when necessary.

ALSO READ: