25 Filipinos repatriated from Israel arrive in Manila

They will be provided with financial assistance, medical and health check-ups, personal care, hygiene and food kits among others

Photo: Philippine Department of Migrant Workers/Facebook

by Angel Tesorero Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 7:00 PM

The third batch of 25 Filipinos repatriated from Israel landed in Manila on Monday evening after a short transit stop in Abu Dhabi.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the recent batch of repatriates (composed of 17 caregivers and eight hotel workers) made a short layover at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. The Philippine ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso Ver and Consul General Marford Angeles welcomed them.

They were received in Manila by personnel from DMW, Department of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Department of Social Welfare and Development. DMW said they will be provided with a package of financial assistance, medical and health check-ups, psychosocial evaluation, personal care, hygiene and food kits, and skills training services.

The first batch of Filipino repatriates – composed of 15 caregivers, one hotel worker, and a one-month-old infant – arrived in the Philippines on October 18, followed by a group of 18 overseas Filipino workers (14 caregivers and four hotel staff) on October 20. They all also transited in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Philippine government, around 30,000 Filipinos are in Israel, and about 150 Filipinos are in Gaza. In an earlier statement, DFA undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said Filipinos in Gaza are multi-generational – these are Filipino women who are married to Palestinians and have children and grandchildren.

The Philippine government has ordered the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos in Gaza after the announcement of a continued Israeli military offensive into the Palestinian territory. Two Filipinos were confirmed to have died in the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militants. One of the victims, a caregiver, was shot dead after Hamas fighters broke into their residence.

