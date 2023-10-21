Filipinos in Gaza wait for go-ahead to cross Rafah border in Egypt, says top official

While humanitarian aid trucks have now been allowed to pass through, it remained unclear whether foreigners would be permitted to cross the border

AFP

by Web Desk Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 1:35 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 1:37 PM

As many as 135 Filipinos live in war-torn Gaza, and 78 have sought assistance to be flown home to the Philippines. For them, the only way out is through the Rafah crossing, the border corridor between Gaza and Egypt.

An official from the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said these 78 Filipinos had been waiting for the border to open. While humanitarian aid trucks have now been allowed to pass through, it remained unclear whether foreigners would be permitted to cross the border and what the protocol would be.

"We're still waiting when it will happen .. and when they will be able to reach Egypt so they can be repatriated," DFA undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in local media reports.

ALSO READ: Why Egypt's Rafah border had been shut amidst the Israel-Palestine war

De Vega assured, however, that Egypt would assist and prioritise Filipinos once they are able to cross the border.

"The Egyptian ambassador to the Philippines said that he was able to talk to their government ... and give the names of Filipinos. He requested that these people be given priority and get their papers processed quickly," De Vega said, as quoted in a media report.

Once Filipinos reach Egypt, they may have to stay in the Arab country for a few days before they are flown home in batches, the official added.

Earlier on Saturday, the US Embassy in Israel said it had received information about the border's opening, suggesting that such a move would enable foreigners to leave the besieged Palestinian enclave. "We do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza," it added.

ALSO READ: