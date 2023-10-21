Israel-Palestine conflict: Egypt's Rafah crossing may open for foreigners to depart Gaza today

How long the border will remain open for evacuees is yet to be confirmed, US embassy says

AFP

By Reuters Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 10:53 AM Last updated: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 10:55 AM

The US Embassy in Israel said the Gaza-Egypt border may open on Saturday, suggesting that such a move would enable foreigners to leave the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In a social media post, the embassy said it had "received info" that the Rafah crossing would open at 10am (0700GMT).

"We do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza," it added.

More to follow

ALSO READ: