Earthquake felt in India, Pakistan as magnitude 5.9 temblor strikes Afghanistan

The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck 70km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, on Sunday (May 28), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Tremors were felt in the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar and Poonch, as well as in Islamabad, Pakistan. According to certain Indian media reports, the tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were also felt across Delhi and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday morning.
More to follow...
