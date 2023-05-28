Earthquake felt in India, Pakistan as magnitude 5.9 temblor strikes Afghanistan

Tremors were also felt in the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar and Poonch

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 10:31 AM Last updated: Sun 28 May 2023, 10:34 AM

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck 70km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, on Sunday (May 28), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Tremors were felt in the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar and Poonch, as well as in Islamabad, Pakistan. According to certain Indian media reports, the tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were also felt across Delhi and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday morning.

