4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan; tremors felt in Pakistan

USGS records the quake at a depth of 100.3km

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 10:13 AM Last updated: Mon 22 May 2023, 10:22 AM

An earthquake hit Afghanistan on Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 4.9 magnitude quake occurred near Ishkashim in Afghanistan, which is close to the borders of Pakistan and Tajikistan. Tremors are reported to be felt in Pakistan.

