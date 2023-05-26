Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes east of Tokyo: Meteorological agency

A few weeks ago, a quake of a similar magnitude struck the country, killing one person and injuring 13 others

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 was recorded off Japan's Chiba prefecture today at 7.03pm (2.03pm, UAE time).

The country's meteorological agency said the tremor was detected a depth of 50 kilometres off the eastern part of Chiba, jolting nearby areas including Tokyo.

No tsunami warning has been issued, according to the authorities.

A few weeks ago, a quake of a similar magnitude struck Ishikawa prefecture — killing one person and injuring 13 others.

