5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan's Chiba prefecture

The quake – which was even felt in Tokyo – measured an upper 5 on the country's seismic intensity scale, which peaks at 7

By WAM Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 8:44 AM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck Japan's southern Chiba prefecture on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to the weather agency, the quake occurred in southern Chiba prefecture at 4:16am local time at a depth of 40 km, measuring upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, which peaks at 7.

The temblor's epicentre was located at a latitude of 35.2 degrees north and a longitude of 140.2 degrees east.

The quake was felt in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

